|Site Index
|Belcarra Notice Board
|Presentations
|
Admin Services
Block Watch
Bus Schedule
Bylaws
Committees
Community Groups
Community Profile
Council & Staff
Council Meetings
Environmental Affairs
Financial Information
General Information
History Articles
Local Links
Maps
Mayor's Reports
Property Tax Info
Protective Services
Sewage Disposal
SVFD Information
Water Supply
|
In case of EMERGENCY related to roads, water,
"Ferries & Fjord: The History of Indian Arm"
|
Video Profile of
Belcarra – June 2013
Five Year Financial Plan
Presentation – Nov 2015
Twinning With Belcarra
Ireland – June 2007
Coat of Arms Ceremony
– November 2005
2004 Belcarra Aquifer
Study – March 2005
Belcarra Block Watch
Receives RCMP Award
Belcarra & VPA
Sign Charter
Millenium Book
Comes To Belcarra
20th Anniversary
Photo Album
2002 Council
Inauguration Photos
Past Councils'
Photo Gallery
Belcarra, County Mayo
– Our Irish Connection
Belcarra Barnacle
Community Newsletter
Guide: 72-Hours
|This website was last updated on January 3, 2017.
|| Home | General Info | Financial Info | Tax Info | Minutes | Bylaws | History | SVFD | CRAB | Links |
| Mayor's Reports | Admin. Serv. | Prot. Serv. | Enviro Affairs | Water | Sewage | Recycling | Barnacle | Maps |
|
Village of Belcarra
4084 Bedwell Bay Road
Belcarra, BCCANADA
V3H 4P8
E-mail: belcarra@belcarra.ca
Tel: (604) 937-4100
Fax: (604) 939-5034
Office Hours:Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm,
(excluding statutory holidays).
|Disclaimer
Copyright © 1997 – 2017 Village of Belcarra
You must have written permission to reuse any portion of the information contained within,
including all images and reproductions, regardless of intent.